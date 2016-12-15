BRIEF-Karolinska Development Q1 net loss narrow to SEK 25.2 mln
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE WAS SEK 0.6 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO
Dec 15 Boryung Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 0.05 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* Says total amount of bonus shares is 410,000
* Says the listing date is Jan. 26, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/17VWxD
