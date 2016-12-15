Dec 15 Descente Ltd :
* Says its unit Shanghai Descente Commercial Co., LTD. plans
to set up a JV in Shanghai, named as Arena (Shanghai) Industrial
Co., Ltd., under cooperation with Symphony Holdings Limited
* Says Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. will be engaged
in sales and marketing of Arena brand's products in China
mainland, with registered capital of 30 million yuan
* Says Shanghai Descente Commercial Co., LTD. and Symphony
Holdings Limited will hold 30 percent stake and 70 percent stake
in the JV respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RdpkG8
