Dec 15 Descente Ltd :

* Says its unit Shanghai Descente Commercial Co., LTD. plans to set up a JV in Shanghai, named as Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd., under cooperation with Symphony Holdings Limited

* Says Arena (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. will be engaged in sales and marketing of Arena brand's products in China mainland, with registered capital of 30 million yuan

* Says Shanghai Descente Commercial Co., LTD. and Symphony Holdings Limited will hold 30 percent stake and 70 percent stake in the JV respectively

