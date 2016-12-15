BRIEF-Karolinska Development Q1 net loss narrow to SEK 25.2 mln
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE WAS SEK 0.6 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO
Dec 15 Boditech Med Inc :
* Says it will invest 573.2 million won to establish joint venture in China, named ChinMax Boditech(Shanghai)Co., Ltd
* Says it will hold 49 percent stake in JV
* Says expected establishment date is Jan. 31, 2017, JV will be engaged in medical diagnostic equipments and reagents' selling
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rQdTnj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE WAS SEK 0.6 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO
* Qtrly adjusted EBITA excluding items up 57 percent to 110 million SEK