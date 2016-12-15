Dec 15 Boditech Med Inc :

* Says it will invest 573.2 million won to establish joint venture in China, named ChinMax Boditech(Shanghai)Co., Ltd

* Says it will hold 49 percent stake in JV

* Says expected establishment date is Jan. 31, 2017, JV will be engaged in medical diagnostic equipments and reagents' selling

