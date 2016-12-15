PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Kamakura Shinsho Ltd :
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 401,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on Dec. 16
* Says offering price at 965 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9DgRrs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :