PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 MIG Unmobi Technology Inc
* Says securities regulator rejects its assets acquisition plan via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQC8MG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :