BRIEF-Karolinska Development Q1 net loss narrow to SEK 25.2 mln
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE WAS SEK 0.6 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO
Dec 15 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.25 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h3aFHA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9322 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE WAS SEK 0.6 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO
* Qtrly adjusted EBITA excluding items up 57 percent to 110 million SEK