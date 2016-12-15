BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
Dec 15 Tibet Galaxy Science And Technology Development Co Ltd
* Says it waives the right to buy 50 percent stake in Tibet Lhasa Brewery from Carlsberg for 420 million yuan ($60.61 million)
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3