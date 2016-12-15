PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up media unit with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($28.87 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQJiR4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9270 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :