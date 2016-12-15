PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Geonext Corp :
* Says its unit will buy rights in Fukushima-based solar power generation station and the land ownership from DENGEN SOLUTION CAMPANY
* Says the unit will sell the entire rights to a Tokyo-based electric power firm as soon as it completed the acquisition
* Says the acquisition and the selling to be completed on Feb. 15, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/mtZ8jZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :