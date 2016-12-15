BRIEF-Beijing Watertek Information Tech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 22
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :
Dec 15 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche public corporate bonds worth 600 million yuan with coupon rate of 4.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wwbdwW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :
NAIROBI, May 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled in Asian trade on Wednesday after reports President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell 1