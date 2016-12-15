Dec 15 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to set up subsidiary in Jiangsu province with registered capital of 500 million yuan ($72.14 million)

* Says it signs agreement with partners on solar power projects in Jiangsu province with investment about 5.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h3yKOp; bit.ly/2h3y2Re

