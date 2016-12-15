BRIEF-Beijing Watertek Information Tech to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 22
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :
Dec 15 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to set up subsidiary in Jiangsu province with registered capital of 500 million yuan ($72.14 million)
* Says it signs agreement with partners on solar power projects in Jiangsu province with investment about 5.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2h3yKOp; bit.ly/2h3y2Re
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9311 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :
NAIROBI, May 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled in Asian trade on Wednesday after reports President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell 1