BRIEF-Al Madina Investment divests it's enitre 8.64 pct stake in Al Madina Takaful
* Announces full divestment of co's 8.64 percent stake in Al Madina Takaful Source: (http://bit.ly/2pIw0yy) Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Lloyd's insurer Neon CEO says:
* Neon working on Brexit contingency plans
* Neon could potentially look at Dublin platform for EU access if UK loses passporting rights (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SHANGHAI, May 17 China stocks fell slightly on Wednesday morning following a four-day rising run as concerns over tighter regulation and economic growth capped a rebound triggered by generous official help.