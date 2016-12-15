PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
* Says it signs agreement to buy 221.6 million shares in Anton Oilfield Services for HK$223.4 million ($28.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hzmKWb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7596 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Looking to dampen impact from competition, falling hog prices