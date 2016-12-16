BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago
Dec 16 Akatsuki Corp :
* Says Akatsuki Corp will sell 33 percent stake in Wealth Management Inc to ASK HOLDINGS and its top shareholder Toshihiro Hirosaki
* In the previous release disclosed on Oct. 17, it said its wholly owned unit, Capital Engine KK, would sell 33 percent stake in Wealth Management Inc to ASK PLANNING CENTER, INC.
* Says Akatsuki Corp and ASK HOLDINGS will hold 9.6 percent stake and 24.9 percent stake in Wealth Management Inc respectively, after the stock deal, effective Dec. 19
* Says the change of the seller is caused by dissolution of the former seller Capital Engine KK
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6ewWSa; goo.gl/vFynsD

Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago