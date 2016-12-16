UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
Dec 16 Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it set up ophthalmic investment management unit in Guangzhou
* Says the registered capital is 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jDoodv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.