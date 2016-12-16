BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Premier Investment Corp :
* Says its unit will buy a building based in Osaka, for 4.6 billion yen
* Says its unit will sell land ownership based in Osaka, for 6.7 billion yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3xDZzr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: