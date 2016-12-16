Dec 16 Johnston Press Plc, publisher of the Scotsman, the Yorkshire Post and a string of local newspapers, said it had agreed to sell its unit Johnston Publishing East Anglia Ltd to Iliffe News and Media Ltd for 17 million pounds in cash.

The sale includes titles and related intellectual property rights of Johnston Publishing East Anglia and would help Johnston Press focus on its selected markets and digital growth, the company said in a statement.

Johnston Press, which publishes the Suffolk Free Press, the Haverhill Echo, the Newmarket Journal, the Bury Free Press and the Diss Express in East Anglia, said proceeds from the sale would be used to reduce the company's net debt. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)