BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Bank of Nanjing :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4.58 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on Dec. 22
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 22 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5WATfH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: