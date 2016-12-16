UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
Dec 16 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says shareholder has unloaded 298.4 million shares in the company between June 21 and July 18, taking its holdings to 0.00015 percent from 5.43 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hEPfkA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
WASHINGTON, May 14 U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, to hold an emergency meeting Friday night to assess the threat posed by a global computer ransomware attack in at least 150 countries, a senior administration official told Reuters.