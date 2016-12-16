BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Cofco Property Group Co Ltd
* Says Minmetals International Trust plans to invest 813 million yuan ($116.86 million) in company's property JV for 49.9 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gSd8Hk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9570 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: