UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 17 China National Software & Service Co Ltd :
* Says its unit to invest intangible assets worth 28.9 million yuan in a Wuhan-based information technology firm and to hold 25.9 percent stake in the target firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yOjf2R
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.