Dec 17 Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to transfer a Hainan-based construction development unit and a Hainan-based investment unit to an asset management firm, in exchange for an real estate development firm worth 774.4 million yuan and 289.11 million yuan cash

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v82jt5

