UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Mortgage Service Japan Ltd :
* Says it began listing on TSE JASDAQ on Dec. 19
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ijZQUh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.