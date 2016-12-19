Dec 19 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd

* Say Greenland Holdings' unit to transfer 100 percent stake and debts of a Shanghai property firm to Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade's unit, to develop property project

* Say value of both transactions total 4.5 billion yuan ($648.39 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hKfQj3; bit.ly/2hymety

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.9403 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)