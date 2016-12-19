UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
* Say Greenland Holdings' unit to transfer 100 percent stake and debts of a Shanghai property firm to Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade's unit, to develop property project
* Say value of both transactions total 4.5 billion yuan ($648.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hKfQj3; bit.ly/2hymety
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9403 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.