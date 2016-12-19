UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd
* Says Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd plans to acquire its JV
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hPgEQV
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies