UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Zungwon En-Sys Inc :
* Says Hattl Ltd has acquired 3.3 million shares of the co, holding 10.3 percent stake from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Vm4Qrl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies