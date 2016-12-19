UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Leeno Industrial Inc :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 900 won/share for 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 13.60 billion won
* Says dividend payment date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CtgzQ8
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies