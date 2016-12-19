** Shares of state-run oil refiners rise on hike in petrol prices

** Indian Oil Corp climbs as much as 2.24 pct, Bharat Petroleum Corp gains as much as 1.95 pct, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rises as much as 1.91 pct

** Petrol prices were raised by 2.21 rupees per litre, while diesel prices were hiked by 1.79 rupees/litre - IOC said in a statement on Friday bit.ly/2hKA5Ny