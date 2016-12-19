UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 KMW Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 6 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide RRH
* Says the contract period from Dec. 16 to Feb. 6, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Yv8zO0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies