UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Commax Co Ltd :
* Says it will distribute annual stock dividend of 0.02 new shares for each existing share
* Says new shares of total distribution amount is 270,472
* Says dividend distribution date is Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uYfT7i
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies