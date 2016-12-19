UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Red Planet Japan Inc :
* Says it plans to set up new wholly owned unit in Tokyo, with capital of 1 million yen
* Says the new unit to be engaged in planning, ownership, operation and management of hotel as well as real estate business
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/P5PquE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies