UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Dec 19 Kolon Corporation :
* Says it will buy 4.3 million shares of Kolon Global, which is engaged in expressway construction
* Says transaction amount is 98.50 billion won
* Says it will hold 69.3 percent stake(14.6 million shares) in Kolon Global after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6994nV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.