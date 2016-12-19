Dec 19 Kolon Corporation :

* Says it will buy 4.3 million shares of Kolon Global, which is engaged in expressway construction

* Says transaction amount is 98.50 billion won

* Says it will hold 69.3 percent stake(14.6 million shares) in Kolon Global after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6994nV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)