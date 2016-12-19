UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 300 million yuan ($43.19 million) bonds with maturities of up to 5 years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hQews6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9458 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies