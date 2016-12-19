UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Korea Computer & Systems Inc :
* Says it signs 2.32 billion won contract with KEB HanaCard Co Ltd to provide service of transferring data center
* Says the contract period from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/idXOma
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies