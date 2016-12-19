UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Zhejiang Talent Television And Film Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts private placement, to raise up to 817.8 million yuan ($117.69 million) from up to 1 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gRU8Fz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies