Dec 19 Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling e-commerce unit enters into strategic cooperation agreements with an engineering materials firm, a Tianjin-based e-commerce firm, PingAn Bank Shanghai branch and Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/icrsWZ ; goo.gl/zu2E9x ; goo.gl/pKFVfO ; goo.gl/F7GBld

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)