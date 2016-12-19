UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Dec 19 Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Shanghai FTZ with investment of 10 million yuan
* Co will also set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong named as Wutong Holding(HONG KONG) CO Limited, with investment of HK$10 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Pkh5hI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies