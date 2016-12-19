Dec 19 Wutong Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Shanghai FTZ with investment of 10 million yuan

* Co will also set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong named as Wutong Holding(HONG KONG) CO Limited, with investment of HK$10 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Pkh5hI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)