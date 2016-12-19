Dec 19 India's Tata Sons :

* Says Mistry continues to make "baseless, unsubstantiated and malicious allegations" using selective disclosures of information

* Says strongly resents claims by Mistry to align with values of Jamsetji Tata, Tata Group

* Says "we will do whatever it takes" to protect interests of all stakeholders of Tata Group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)