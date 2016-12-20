BRIEF-Redflex Holdings sees EBITDA between A$10-12 mln for FY17
* Company has identified another A$7 mln to A$10 mln of cost reductions to be realised in FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 G-bits Network Technology (Xiamen) Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 17.8 million shares at 54 yuan per share to raise up to 961.2 million yuan ($138.29 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i8WiBA ($1 = 6.9506 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Shopify prices US$500,500,000 offering of class A subordinate voting shares