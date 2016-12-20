BRIEF-Redflex Holdings sees EBITDA between A$10-12 mln for FY17
* Company has identified another A$7 mln to A$10 mln of cost reductions to be realised in FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd :
* Says it completes full acquisition of 100 percent stake in an Inner Mongolia-based photovoltaic power development firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Tjh60H
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shopify prices US$500,500,000 offering of class A subordinate voting shares