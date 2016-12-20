BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Woori Bank :
* Says Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 27 million shares of the co
* Says Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation's stake down to 23.4 percent from 27.4 percent in Woori Bank
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KoaZ4F
(Beijing Headline News)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering