BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Jusung Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 18.03 billion won contract with Kunshan Govisionox Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. to provide display manufacturing equipments
* Says the contract period from Dec. 9 to May 20, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/a2TokL
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.