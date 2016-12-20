Dec 20 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd
:
* Says co plans to use at least 90 million yuan to set up a
restaurant chain investment JV with a group firm (shaxian
snacks) and a Shanghai-based management firm, and co will hold a
45 percent stake in it
* Says co's unit plans to use 45 million yuan to set up a
media and tourism JV jointly with the group firm (shaxian
snacks)'s wholly owned unit included partners, and co's unit
will hold a 45 percent stake in JV
