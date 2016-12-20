BRIEF-Redflex Holdings sees EBITDA between A$10-12 mln for FY17
* Company has identified another A$7 mln to A$10 mln of cost reductions to be realised in FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 A-motion Co Ltd :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 12th convertible bonds have been converted into 311,428 shares of the company at 3,211 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is Jan. 4, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/d0CDeA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company has identified another A$7 mln to A$10 mln of cost reductions to be realised in FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shopify prices US$500,500,000 offering of class A subordinate voting shares