Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Teamax Smart City Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it adjusts listing price for 100 percent stake in its cosmetics unit to 343 million yuan from 397.5 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9EXeE8
