BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 1,303 new units to Mizuho Securities, for 125.1 million yen, with subscription date on Dec. 22 and payment date on Dec. 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NbMCj8
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering