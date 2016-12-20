Hyundai Motor denies media report on holding company structure
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
Dec 20 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qAPhFd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SEOUL, May 19 Hyundai Motor Co on Friday denied a media report that it is seeking to introduce a holding company structure.
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.