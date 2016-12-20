BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
Dec 20 Nippon Signal Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 3 million shares (represents 4.4 percent stake) at up to 3 billion yen, during the period from Dec. 21, 2016 to June 30, 2017
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.