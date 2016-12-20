Dec 20 Dream Vision Co Ltd :

* Says it to take out loan of 80 million yen on Dec. 20, 2016 with interest rate of 2 percent and maturity date of Dec. 29, 2017

* Says it to take out loan of 120 million yen on Dec. 20, 2016 with interest rate of 2 percent and maturity date of June 30, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3CzfLa

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)