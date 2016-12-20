BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Dec 20 Immuno-Biological Laboratories Co Ltd :
* Says it completes issuance of the second series unsecured corporation bonds with warrants worth totaling 1.39 billion yen on Dec. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/muVILU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive